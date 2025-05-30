India's LCA Tejas Boosts Indigenous Manufacturing with Major Milestone

In a significant development for India's defence sector, the first center fuselage assembly for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A was handed over to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by VEM Technologies on May 30 in Hyderabad. The Ministry of Defence confirmed the handover occurred in the presence of Secretary for Defence Production Sanjeev Kumar and HAL's Chairman and Managing Director Dr. DK Sunil.

Marking the first instance of a private Indian company creating a major sub-assembly for the LCA Tejas, this handover is a milestone in domestic defence manufacturing. Addressing the occasion, Sanjeev Kumar praised the collaboration between HAL and VEM Technologies for expediting the LCA Mk 1A's production and spotlighted the 10% annual growth in defence production and exports, attributing this to the vital contributions from industries and public sector units like HAL.

Dr. DK Sunil highlighted the emergence of Tier 1 and MSME suppliers as significant players in LCA Tejas production. With this handover, HAL has initiated a fourth production line, supplementing existing ones in Bengaluru and Nashik. HAL plans to enhance LCA aircraft production, ensuring timely supply for the Indian Air Force, while fostering an aerospace ecosystem by involving private partners and sharing critical technological inputs. In line with Aatmanirbhar Bharat's vision, HAL supports over 6,300 Indian vendors, including 2,448 MSMEs, reinforcing India's defence manufacturing capabilities and creating a robust domestic supply chain.

