Elon Musk's Government Efficiency Exit: The Beginning of DOGE's Journey
After a four-month stint leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk has stepped down but remains a key adviser to President Trump. Musk's cost-cutting campaign saved $175 billion, though falling short of his $2 trillion target. He plans to refocus on Tesla and SpaceX.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that billionaire Elon Musk will continue to serve as a close adviser despite Musk's recent departure from his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The announcement comes after a turbulent four months of aggressive cost-cutting that disrupted numerous agencies.
During a joint press conference, Trump applauded Musk's efforts in reducing government spending while maintaining Musk would stay involved with the administration. Musk's tenure was marked by significant reductions in spending, though his measures fell short of the ambitious $2 trillion savings he initially promised.
Musk's resignation coincides with the expiration of his term as a special government employee. Meanwhile, he has expressed a desire to concentrate on his business ventures, including Tesla and SpaceX, amidst concerns about his time spent on governmental duties. Despite stepping down, Musk remains committed to advising Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kraken to Tokenize Tech Giants: Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia Go Digital
Assassination of Yanukovych's Adviser in Madrid Sparks Concerns
SA Resubmits Revised Trade Proposal to US: Seeks LNG, AGOA Renewal & Tesla Investment
Tesla's European Sales Nosedive Amid Controversy and Competition
White House Prepares to Formalize Elon Musk's Federal Spending Cuts