Left Menu

Elon Musk's Government Efficiency Exit: The Beginning of DOGE's Journey

After a four-month stint leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk has stepped down but remains a key adviser to President Trump. Musk's cost-cutting campaign saved $175 billion, though falling short of his $2 trillion target. He plans to refocus on Tesla and SpaceX.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 01:50 IST
Elon Musk's Government Efficiency Exit: The Beginning of DOGE's Journey
Elon Musk

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that billionaire Elon Musk will continue to serve as a close adviser despite Musk's recent departure from his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The announcement comes after a turbulent four months of aggressive cost-cutting that disrupted numerous agencies.

During a joint press conference, Trump applauded Musk's efforts in reducing government spending while maintaining Musk would stay involved with the administration. Musk's tenure was marked by significant reductions in spending, though his measures fell short of the ambitious $2 trillion savings he initially promised.

Musk's resignation coincides with the expiration of his term as a special government employee. Meanwhile, he has expressed a desire to concentrate on his business ventures, including Tesla and SpaceX, amidst concerns about his time spent on governmental duties. Despite stepping down, Musk remains committed to advising Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025