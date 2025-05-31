Elon Musk's Government Efficiency Exit: The Beginning of DOGE's Journey

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that billionaire Elon Musk will continue to serve as a close adviser despite Musk's recent departure from his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The announcement comes after a turbulent four months of aggressive cost-cutting that disrupted numerous agencies.

During a joint press conference, Trump applauded Musk's efforts in reducing government spending while maintaining Musk would stay involved with the administration. Musk's tenure was marked by significant reductions in spending, though his measures fell short of the ambitious $2 trillion savings he initially promised.

Musk's resignation coincides with the expiration of his term as a special government employee. Meanwhile, he has expressed a desire to concentrate on his business ventures, including Tesla and SpaceX, amidst concerns about his time spent on governmental duties. Despite stepping down, Musk remains committed to advising Trump.

