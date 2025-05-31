Global Markets Stirred by Trade Policy Drama: A Week of Gains Amidst Uncertainty

Global markets ended a turbulent week on a positive note, recording significant gains despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policies. Stocks were buoyed early in the week after President Trump's decision to delay tariffs on EU imports was seen as a welcome reprieve from escalating trade tensions.

Investor attention quickly pivoted to Nvidia's earnings, which exceeded expectations and provided a boost to the tech sector. However, markets were later unsettled by a court ruling against Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs, leading to a temporary roller-coaster in stock performance.

Overall, major indices such as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 clinched their largest monthly gains since 2023. Yet, continued concerns over U.S.-China trade negotiations, coupled with fluctuations in bond yields and commodity prices, underscore the ongoing challenges faced by the financial community.