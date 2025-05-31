Trump's Tariff Tactics: Doubling Down on Steel

In a decisive move to bolster the American steel industry, U.S. President Donald Trump declared an increased tariff on foreign steel imports, raising them from 25% to 50%. This announcement, made during a Pennsylvania rally, signifies an escalation in his ongoing trade war strategy.

Trump initially elevated steel and aluminum tariffs to a flat 25% without providing any exceptions in an effort to aid sectors facing global competition. The recent hike doubles down on this policy, targeting steel imports from Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, and other nations previously enjoying duty-free status.

This aggressive tariff increase is poised to put additional pressure on international steel producers while seeking to fortify domestic industry operations, as Trump pledges unwavering support for struggling American industries.