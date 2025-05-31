Trump Doubles Down: New Tariffs Heighten Global Trade Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to elevate tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from 25% to 50%, exacerbating tensions in the global trade landscape. The measure, revealed at a Pennsylvania rally, seeks to bolster U.S. steel industry by securing domestic jobs amidst a stalwart $14.9 billion agreement between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel.

The reaction to Trump's tariff surge was swift, with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce condemning it as detrimental to North American economic security. Australia's government echoed similar sentiments, decrying the tariffs as "unjustified," and advocated for their removal, citing potential economic repercussions for consumers and businesses reliant on international trade.

Financial markets reflected immediate adjustments, with steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc experiencing a 26% surge in share price post-announcement. This policy shift, a continuation of Trump's aggressive stance on trade, evokes memories of past tariff wars with countries like China, underscoring the broader debate over protectionism and globalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)