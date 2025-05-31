Left Menu

Trump Doubles Down: New Tariffs Heighten Global Trade Tensions

Trump plans to increase tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from 25% to 50%, intensifying global trade tensions. The announcement came at a Pennsylvania rally, highlighting a $14.9 billion deal between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel. The decision drew criticism from international allies and impacted steelmaker shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 07:49 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to elevate tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from 25% to 50%, exacerbating tensions in the global trade landscape. The measure, revealed at a Pennsylvania rally, seeks to bolster U.S. steel industry by securing domestic jobs amidst a stalwart $14.9 billion agreement between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel.

The reaction to Trump's tariff surge was swift, with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce condemning it as detrimental to North American economic security. Australia's government echoed similar sentiments, decrying the tariffs as "unjustified," and advocated for their removal, citing potential economic repercussions for consumers and businesses reliant on international trade.

Financial markets reflected immediate adjustments, with steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc experiencing a 26% surge in share price post-announcement. This policy shift, a continuation of Trump's aggressive stance on trade, evokes memories of past tariff wars with countries like China, underscoring the broader debate over protectionism and globalization.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

