Australia Calls for Transparency Amid China's Military Expansion

Australia's Defence Minister, Richard Marles, emphasized the need for greater transparency from China regarding its military activities, citing recent exercises in the Pacific. Marles highlighted the importance of open communication for a productive relationship. Australia plans to increase defense spending and bolster its missile capabilities in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:16 IST
In a call for greater transparency, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles urged China to communicate more openly about its military modernization and exercises. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Marles emphasized that transparency is crucial for maintaining a productive relationship between China and Australia.

Australia and New Zealand previously raised alarms over live-fire drills conducted by Chinese warships in the Tasman Sea. The drills, although in line with international law, were conducted with little notice, causing significant disruption. Marles remarked that while Australia scrutinized the exercises closely, the scale of China's maneuvers was unprecedented.

As China signals more military exercises on the horizon, Australia has pledged to enhance its missile defense systems. The country plans to increase its defense budget and build up its naval power to counter China's growing influence, including the acquisition of Virginia-class submarines by 2032.

