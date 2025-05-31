Inferno Hits New Delhi's Sunday Bazar as Firefighters Respond Swiftly

A massive fire erupted in New Delhi's Sunday Bazar, Budh Vihar Phase 2, prompting a rapid response from fire officials who dispatched two to four fire tenders to tackle the blaze. The inferno, which impacted 10 to 12 huts, was successfully extinguished, with officials confirming no casualties. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and authorities are awaiting further details on the incident.

In a statement, the Delhi Fire Service confirmed, 'Fire at Sunday Bazar road, Budh Vihar phase -2, 4 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire was in 10 to 12 huts, now fire is doused. No casualty reported.' The swift response ensured containment of the fire without loss of life.

Earlier in the week, a tragic fire at an e-rickshaw charging station on Moti Ram Road in Shahdara resulted in two fatalities and injuries to four others. The Delhi Fire Department responded promptly after receiving a distress call, successfully extinguishing the blaze. However, the charging station, located under a 400 square yard tin shed, was left destroyed, highlighting the need for preventive measures in such facilities.