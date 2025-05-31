Left Menu

Torrential Rains Devastate Guwahati: Waterlogging and Tragic Landslides

Massive waterlogging and landslides following heavy rains have disrupted normal life in Assam's capital, Guwahati. Five fatalities were reported due to landslides in Kamrup (Metro) district. With thousands affected and schools closed, Assam's government urges caution and plans discussions with Meghalaya on shared environmental challenges.

Heavy waterlogging disrupts daily life in Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After relentless rainfall drenched Assam's capital, Guwahati, the city faced severe waterlogging, crippling daily activities and leaving residents pleading for governmental intervention.

Tragedy struck in nearby Kamrup (Metro), where landslides claimed five lives. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority reported widespread urban flooding affecting over 10,000 people across multiple districts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the dire situation, announcing temporary closures for schools and some businesses, and indicated future talks with Meghalaya to address the shared environmental threats exacerbating the crisis.

