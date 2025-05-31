Torrential Rains Devastate Guwahati: Waterlogging and Tragic Landslides
Massive waterlogging and landslides following heavy rains have disrupted normal life in Assam's capital, Guwahati. Five fatalities were reported due to landslides in Kamrup (Metro) district. With thousands affected and schools closed, Assam's government urges caution and plans discussions with Meghalaya on shared environmental challenges.
- Country:
- India
After relentless rainfall drenched Assam's capital, Guwahati, the city faced severe waterlogging, crippling daily activities and leaving residents pleading for governmental intervention.
Tragedy struck in nearby Kamrup (Metro), where landslides claimed five lives. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority reported widespread urban flooding affecting over 10,000 people across multiple districts.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the dire situation, announcing temporary closures for schools and some businesses, and indicated future talks with Meghalaya to address the shared environmental threats exacerbating the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Showers Bring Relief Amid Widespread Rainfall Across India
Rainfall Brings Respite but Damages Loom Across Regions
Bengaluru's Rainfall Crisis: Companies Urged to Adopt Work-from-Home
Bengaluru Faces Waterlogging Crisis as Heavy Rainfall Continues
Tragic Rainfall-Related Electrocutions in Bengaluru