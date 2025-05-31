Torrential Rains Devastate Guwahati: Waterlogging and Tragic Landslides

After relentless rainfall drenched Assam's capital, Guwahati, the city faced severe waterlogging, crippling daily activities and leaving residents pleading for governmental intervention.

Tragedy struck in nearby Kamrup (Metro), where landslides claimed five lives. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority reported widespread urban flooding affecting over 10,000 people across multiple districts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the dire situation, announcing temporary closures for schools and some businesses, and indicated future talks with Meghalaya to address the shared environmental threats exacerbating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)