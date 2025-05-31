Left Menu

Empowering Legacy: PM Modi's Address on Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Anniversary

Thousands of women assemble at Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan to celebrate the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. Prime Minister Modi, central to the Women Empowerment Conference, will address the women, reinforcing confidence after Operation Sindoor and inaugurating development projects across Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:33 IST
Women at PM Modi's programme venue in Bhopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable display of unity and reverence, thousands of women, clad in traditional yellow and sindoori sarees, have convened at Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan. The occasion marks the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, celebrated through the 'Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan' or Women Empowerment Conference, headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

State minister Krishna Gaur expressed the anticipation surrounding PM Modi's arrival, stating that approximately 2 lakh women from across Madhya Pradesh are expected to fill the venue. The minister emphasized the significance of the day, highlighting it as historic alongside PM Modi's anticipated address and foundational announcements.

The event underscores the increased confidence in Modi's leadership following the success of Operation Sindoor, a military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The gathering also symbolizes women's respect for both the armed forces and PM Modi, a sentiment embodied by their sindoori sarees. Modi is set to unveil several development projects, including the Indore Metro and new airports, further reflecting his commitment to the region's progress.

