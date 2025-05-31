Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Showcases 100-Day Achievement Report Amid Opposition Criticism

In a recent event, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented her government's 100-day report card, highlighting development initiatives and public welfare schemes despite opposition skepticism. She assured progress on the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana and emphasized collaboration with central authorities for continued growth in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:52 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the '100 Din Seva Ke' program in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled her administration's 100-day report card during the '100 Din Seva Ke' program held on Saturday. She addressed the opposition's penchant for questioning the government's actions, particularly stressing the administration's dedication to public welfare and development initiatives.

Among the key points, CM Gupta assured the media of the government's progress on the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a pivotal scheme aimed at bolstering women's welfare and financial empowerment. She reiterated the commitment to complete legal formalities for its rollout.

Various political figures, including Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, praised the government for tangible improvements in areas like education, pollution control, and governance. The 100-day report was deemed a testament to the positive changes being actualized under the current administration.

