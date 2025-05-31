Odisha COVID-19 Status: Under Control Amidst National Surge

Odisha's health authorities, led by Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Aswathy S, announced that despite the national surge in COVID-19 cases, the state maintains control with only seven confirmed cases. The first case in Odisha has already recovered, and the situation remains stable as officials continue to monitor and prepare.

Nationally, India's COVID-19 count sees 2,710 active cases, with 1,170 recoveries reported by the Union Health Ministry. Recent fatalities across states highlight the significant role of pre-existing health conditions, with Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu reporting deaths linked to COVID-19.

Kerala is identified as the epicenter with the highest active cases. Detailed reports indicate comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases are common among the deceased. Nationwide, efforts to reconcile mortality numbers and deliver updates continue as the pandemic evolves.

(With inputs from agencies.)