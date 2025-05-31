Left Menu

Odisha COVID-19 Status: Under Control Amidst National Surge

As active COVID-19 cases rise to 2,710 in India, Odisha maintains control with only seven positive cases. Health officials are conducting regular assessments and meetings. The Union Health Ministry reports seven recent deaths, highlighting comorbidities in most cases, with Kerala having the highest number of active cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 16:41 IST
Odisha COVID-19 Status: Under Control Amidst National Surge
Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha, Aswathy S. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's health authorities, led by Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Aswathy S, announced that despite the national surge in COVID-19 cases, the state maintains control with only seven confirmed cases. The first case in Odisha has already recovered, and the situation remains stable as officials continue to monitor and prepare.

Nationally, India's COVID-19 count sees 2,710 active cases, with 1,170 recoveries reported by the Union Health Ministry. Recent fatalities across states highlight the significant role of pre-existing health conditions, with Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu reporting deaths linked to COVID-19.

Kerala is identified as the epicenter with the highest active cases. Detailed reports indicate comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases are common among the deceased. Nationwide, efforts to reconcile mortality numbers and deliver updates continue as the pandemic evolves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025