Karnataka Schools Alerted as Covid-19 Cases Rise, Safety Measures Enforced

In light of the escalating COVID-19 situation and with schools scheduled to reopen in June, the Karnataka Health Department has issued a directive urging educational institutions to prioritize the health of schoolchildren. This announcement follows a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 26. Government and private schools must ensure rigorous precautions are implemented.

The circular advises that children exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough, or cold should not attend school. Parents are urged to adhere to medical advice until the symptoms fully subside. Additionally, if children present symptoms at school, parents must be notified, and the children sent home. School staff, including teachers, should also take necessary precautions when symptomatic.

Strict adherence to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour, including hygiene practices and cough etiquette, is emphasized. As per the Union Health Ministry, India's active COVID-19 case count stands at 2,710, with 1,170 recoveries. Seven deaths, attributed largely to comorbidities, have been reported across different states. Health authorities insist on heightened vigilance as the situation evolves. (ANI)

