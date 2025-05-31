India Extends Yellow Peas Import Policy Until 2026

The Indian government has announced an extension of its policy allowing duty-free and minimum import price (MIP)-free import of yellow peas until March 2026. This policy extends the previous deadline of May 31, 2025.

A notification released by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) stated that all import consignments with a Bill of Lading issued on or before March 31, 2026, can import yellow peas without MIP conditions and any port restrictions. However, these imports must be registered under the online Import Monitoring System with immediate effect.

According to reports, India's import of yellow peas accounted for 30 lakh tonnes out of the 67 lakh tonnes of overall pulses imported during 2024, reflecting a significant portion of the country's pulse import market.

(With inputs from agencies.)