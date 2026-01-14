Veteran Shuttlers Reclaim Glory at Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2026

In an electrifying showcase of badminton prowess, seasoned players Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy emerged victorious against their younger adversaries, advancing to the men's singles second round at the prestigious Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2026 in Delhi.

The 32-year-old Srikanth made a stunning comeback after a lackluster start to overcome compatriot Tharun M with scores of 15-21, 21-6, 21-19. Meanwhile, 33-year-old Prannoy displayed grit, defeating last year's finalist, Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong, 22-20, 21-18, marking his return after a challenging 2025, a year plagued by fitness issues.

The tournament, however, wasn't without its challenges. Young sensation Tanvi Sharma showcased her potential despite losing to second seed Wang Zhi Yi of China. Additionally, former world champion PV Sindhu was eliminated by Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen in a thrilling match. Nonetheless, the seasoned performances set the stage for intense upcoming battles, exemplifying resilience and skill on the badminton court.

(With inputs from agencies.)