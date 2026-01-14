Left Menu

Germany Eyes Iranian Trade: Pressures Mount Amid Declining Volumes

The German government is scrutinizing its trade relations with Iran to explore methods of applying increased pressure on Tehran. Trade volumes between Germany and Iran were approximately 1.5 billion euros in 2024, but are expected to decline further in 2025 due to U.S. and EU sanctions.

The German government is reassessing its trade volumes with Iran, considering the nature of goods exchanged to identify ways of leveraging pressure on Tehran. This development was announced by a German government spokesperson on Wednesday.

In 2024, German-Iranian trade reached roughly 1.5 billion euros, equivalent to about $1.75 billion, according to an economy ministry spokesperson. However, the spokesperson hinted that the figure is poised to decline in 2025 as a result of ongoing sanctions imposed by the U.S. and EU.

This recalibration of trade strategies highlights Germany's growing concerns over its economic exchanges with Iran and aligns with international efforts to tighten restrictions on Tehran.

