Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns

The collapse of a stone quarry in Indonesia's West Java province has claimed at least 17 lives, with eight individuals still unaccounted for. The ongoing rescue operation faces challenges due to adverse weather and challenging terrain. Authorities are investigating the cause, while safety concerns loom over similar operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cirebon | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:37 IST
In Indonesia's West Java province, a tragic stone quarry collapse has resulted in at least 17 fatalities, with eight people still missing. The disaster struck the Gunung Kuda quarry in Cirebon district on Friday, trapping workers under tons of debris.

Rescue teams, including local police, military personnel, and volunteers, have been on site since early Saturday, tirelessly searching for survivors and recovering bodies. Efforts have been complicated by inclement weather and unstable ground conditions, according to the police. One survivor succumbed to injuries in a hospital.

Governor Dedi Mulyadi, in an Instagram statement, acknowledged previous safety concerns about the site. The governor ordered the immediate closure of this and other similar quarries in the region. Such incidents highlight the dangers of informal extraction operations in Indonesia's mining sector.

