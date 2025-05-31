OPEC+ Raises Oil Output Amid Changing Market Dynamics

In a decisive move to regain market prominence, OPEC+ announced on Saturday an increase in oil production by 411,000 barrels per day for July. The decision reflects strategic objectives by key members like Saudi Arabia and Russia to reclaim market share and address over-production issues by other countries.

The Saturday meeting highlighted the group's aim to consolidate influence despite impacting oil prices. Analysts, including Harry Tchilinguirian of Onyx Captal Group, suggest the group is focusing on volume over price to secure revenue interests. Increasing supply has put pressure on crude prices, particularly affecting U.S. shale producers.

As the oil market tightens with rising summer demand, OPEC+ sees potential for absorbing additional barrels, according to UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. However, some nations, such as Algeria, have pushed for pausing the output increase. Market analysts predict steady growth in global oil demand through 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)