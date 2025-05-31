Left Menu

Espionage Uncovered: Brothers Arrested for Supplying SIM Cards to Pakistan

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Hasin, a Rajasthan resident for supplying SIM cards to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives. His brother Kasim was arrested earlier for similar charges. Both brothers have connections with Pakistan's ISI. Investigations continue into espionage activities linked to Indian mobile numbers misused for extracting sensitive information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:41 IST
Kasim's brother was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant breakthrough for India's internal security, the Delhi Police Special Cell has apprehended Hasin, a 42-year-old resident of Rajasthan, for supplying Indian SIM cards to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs). This arrest follows the detention of his younger brother, Kasim, on similar allegations just days earlier. Authorities report that Hasin has been in contact with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for several years.

The investigation uncovered that Hasin sent SIM cards to Pakistan in August 2024 using his brother Kasim as an intermediary. One of these SIM cards, linked to Hasin's identity, was reportedly used by the PIOs. Further interrogation revealed that Hasin also provided sensitive information, including images of military installations, in exchange for financial compensation. His actions extended to facilitating WhatsApp activation for Pakistani operatives.

Authorities are delving deeper into the espionage network tied to these individuals. It's alleged that Hasin's ISI handlers assisted in securing Pakistani visas for his family members. Concurrently, the earlier arrest of Kasim also stems from intelligence inputs suggesting the misuse of Indian mobile numbers by Pakistani intelligence to extract classified information from Indian sources. Both brothers are now under police custody as a detailed investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

