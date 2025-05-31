Left Menu

Desperate Search Continues in Sikkim After Tourist Vehicle Plunges into Teesta River

Efforts to locate nine missing tourists persist after a vehicle with 11 onboard fell into the Teesta River in Sikkim. Challenging conditions, including heavy rain and rising water levels, impede the rescue mission. Authorities warn of potential floods and landslides amid ongoing safety alerts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:33 IST
Superintendent of Police (SP), Mangan district, Sonam Detchu Bhutia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The search for nine missing tourists continues for a second day in Mangan district, Sikkim, after their vehicle plunged nearly 1,000 feet into the Teesta River. Superintendent of Police Sonam Detchu Bhutia confirmed that rescue teams, including the ITBP, SDRF, and NDRF, have been deployed, but high waters complicate efforts.

Adverse weather conditions, including a cloudburst and heavy rainfall, have raised the Teesta River by four meters, hindering rescue operations. The road network in the region is severely damaged, further delaying progress. Six of the tourists come from Odisha, with others hailing from Tripura and UP, as per district authority reports.

Sikkim Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha emphasized the challenges faced by the rescue teams, noting the landslide-prone nature of the area during the rainy season. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for major districts, urging vigilance due to potential floods and landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

