Telangana's Bold Move: State-of-the-Art Cow Shelters Initiated

Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy conducted a review meeting on developing cow shelters in the state. Proposals include establishing facilities on veterinary campuses and temples. A committee will be formed to spearhead the initiative, with input from charitable organizations. Designs and plans are to be finalized within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:22 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (Photo/ X@revanth_anumula). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move to enhance animal welfare, Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convened a pivotal meeting on Saturday to discuss the development and administration of cow shelters across the state. Aiming to bolster cattle care and protection, the meeting culminated with the directive to form a specialized committee tasked with crafting an actionable plan within a fixed timeframe.

Stressing the importance of accessible cow shelters, the Chief Minister proposed initiating the first phase with facilities sited at veterinary universities, colleges, agricultural institutions, and temples. To this end, officials have been directed to scout for appropriate land parcels that accommodate these requirements.

The expansive plan features shelters sprawled over 50 acres, offering grazing and roaming amenities devoid of congestion. With a call for state-of-the-art installations, CM Reddy advocates for charitable organizations' engagement in operational management. The meeting also reviewed designs for a cow shelter in MK Palli, Moinabad mandal, suggesting refinements, with a completion deadline set within five days for these urgent proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

