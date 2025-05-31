New ESIC Hospital Inaugurated in Himachal Pradesh: A Milestone for Worker's Healthcare

In a groundbreaking move to enhance healthcare access for workers, Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the newly built 30-bedded Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh. Designed with future expansion in mind, the hospital can be upgraded to accommodate up to 100 beds, marking a significant advancement in healthcare under the ESI scheme.

During the inauguration, Dr. Mandaviya expressed gratitude to the construction workers, emphasizing the government's commitment to honoring labor dignity. He stated, "This hospital not only represents a building but a tribute to our 'Shram Shakti', the workforce that propels our nation forward."

The Minister announced plans to establish medical colleges in all ESIC hospitals with 200 or more beds, with 40% of seats reserved for the children of insured workers, providing greater educational opportunities. He stressed the government's mission to ensure healthcare access for all, affirming that ESIC hospitals cater to all workers, regardless of treatment costs.

Highlighting the government's dedication to healthcare inclusivity, Dr. Mandaviya shared an instance of approving life-saving medication costs for a worker's child, asserting that poverty should not obstruct access to essential healthcare. The minister concluded by affirming the government's commitment to fulfilling all recruitment needs in mission mode, ensuring ESIC hospitals are fully staffed and operational.

The modern hospital, constructed at approximately Rs.100 crore, aims to benefit over 1 lakh beneficiaries and will provide comprehensive services in departments such as General Medicine, Surgery, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, and Dental care, including both OPD and IPD care, significantly improving healthcare accessibility for Sirmaur and neighboring districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)