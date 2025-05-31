Left Menu

New ESIC Hospital Inaugurated in Himachal Pradesh: A Milestone for Worker's Healthcare

Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated a new 30-bedded ESIC Hospital at Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh, set to expand to 100 beds. The facility aims to enhance healthcare services for workers. Plans include establishing medical colleges in ESIC hospitals and reserving college seats for workers' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:45 IST
New ESIC Hospital Inaugurated in Himachal Pradesh: A Milestone for Worker's Healthcare
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated 30-bedded ESIC hospital in Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move to enhance healthcare access for workers, Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the newly built 30-bedded Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh. Designed with future expansion in mind, the hospital can be upgraded to accommodate up to 100 beds, marking a significant advancement in healthcare under the ESI scheme.

During the inauguration, Dr. Mandaviya expressed gratitude to the construction workers, emphasizing the government's commitment to honoring labor dignity. He stated, "This hospital not only represents a building but a tribute to our 'Shram Shakti', the workforce that propels our nation forward."

The Minister announced plans to establish medical colleges in all ESIC hospitals with 200 or more beds, with 40% of seats reserved for the children of insured workers, providing greater educational opportunities. He stressed the government's mission to ensure healthcare access for all, affirming that ESIC hospitals cater to all workers, regardless of treatment costs.

Highlighting the government's dedication to healthcare inclusivity, Dr. Mandaviya shared an instance of approving life-saving medication costs for a worker's child, asserting that poverty should not obstruct access to essential healthcare. The minister concluded by affirming the government's commitment to fulfilling all recruitment needs in mission mode, ensuring ESIC hospitals are fully staffed and operational.

The modern hospital, constructed at approximately Rs.100 crore, aims to benefit over 1 lakh beneficiaries and will provide comprehensive services in departments such as General Medicine, Surgery, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, and Dental care, including both OPD and IPD care, significantly improving healthcare accessibility for Sirmaur and neighboring districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025