Left Menu

Assam Minister Surveys Guwahati Floods, Unveils Long-Term Drainage Solutions

Assam's Housing Urban & Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah assessed Guwahati's flood-hit areas and examined government emergency responses. Amid critical site visits, he presented infrastructure plans to manage floodwaters effectively, including drainage improvements and relief distribution, reflecting a comprehensive strategy toward long-term flood mitigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:51 IST
Assam Minister Surveys Guwahati Floods, Unveils Long-Term Drainage Solutions
Assam Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Jayanta Mallabaruah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Housing Urban & Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah conducted inspections on Saturday in various flood-hit zones of Guwahati to evaluate the current flood scenario and review emergency response measures by the government. His tour covered essential spots such as Juripar, Basistha Chariali, and Kamakhya Foothills, to name a few.

In his media briefing, Minister Baruah elaborated on the basin-like nature of these flood-prone areas, where water accumulates from nearby hills. He highlighted ongoing drainage projects aimed at diverting accumulated water, underscoring the necessity for a coordinated and phased approach in drainage clearance, which is presently in progress.

During his visit to Juripar, Baruah noted that due to urban development, the 'Juri' river has significantly narrowed, exacerbating flood conditions. To counter this, the GMDA has initiated a "drain-cum-road" project to restore the river's original flow. A concerted effort is being made, based on joint surveys with Netherlands experts, to adopt successful flood management practices from other cities and enhance Guwahati's drainage. Two major drainage projects are ongoing, promising significant long-term benefits.

Furthermore, Minister Baruah commended GMC workers for their swift action in areas like Chandmari and Zoo Road, resulting in rapid recession of floodwaters post-heavy rains. He confirmed timely distribution of relief necessities to affected families, with district administration support.

The Urban Affairs department, alongside local officials like Mayor Mrigen Sarania and GMDA Chairman Narayan Deka, remains dedicated to both immediate relief and enduring solutions to Guwahati's flood challenges.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025