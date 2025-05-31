Assam Minister Surveys Guwahati Floods, Unveils Long-Term Drainage Solutions

Assam Housing Urban & Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah conducted inspections on Saturday in various flood-hit zones of Guwahati to evaluate the current flood scenario and review emergency response measures by the government. His tour covered essential spots such as Juripar, Basistha Chariali, and Kamakhya Foothills, to name a few.

In his media briefing, Minister Baruah elaborated on the basin-like nature of these flood-prone areas, where water accumulates from nearby hills. He highlighted ongoing drainage projects aimed at diverting accumulated water, underscoring the necessity for a coordinated and phased approach in drainage clearance, which is presently in progress.

During his visit to Juripar, Baruah noted that due to urban development, the 'Juri' river has significantly narrowed, exacerbating flood conditions. To counter this, the GMDA has initiated a "drain-cum-road" project to restore the river's original flow. A concerted effort is being made, based on joint surveys with Netherlands experts, to adopt successful flood management practices from other cities and enhance Guwahati's drainage. Two major drainage projects are ongoing, promising significant long-term benefits.

Furthermore, Minister Baruah commended GMC workers for their swift action in areas like Chandmari and Zoo Road, resulting in rapid recession of floodwaters post-heavy rains. He confirmed timely distribution of relief necessities to affected families, with district administration support.

The Urban Affairs department, alongside local officials like Mayor Mrigen Sarania and GMDA Chairman Narayan Deka, remains dedicated to both immediate relief and enduring solutions to Guwahati's flood challenges.