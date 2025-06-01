Left Menu

Adani Energy's Bold Move: Raising Rs 4,300 Crore for Growth

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd plans to secure up to Rs 4,300 crore through various funding channels. The decision was made during a board meeting, and the company will utilize Qualified Institutional Placement and other methods. Additionally, CEO Kandarp Patel and three new directors have been appointed for three-year terms.

  • India

In a significant development, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) has announced its decision to raise up to Rs 4,300 crore through a variety of investment channels.

The move, approved at the board meeting on May 31, 2025, involves the issuance of equity shares or other securities. The board is considering various tranches through Qualified Institutional Placement, among other methods.

In addition, AESL has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of CEO Kandarp Patel as an Additional Director and Whole Time Director & CEO. The company also appointed Hemant Nerurkar, Amiya Chandra, and Chandra Iyengar as Additional Directors for a three-year term.

