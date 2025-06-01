Elderly Couple Abandoned in Gurugram: Human Rights Commission Calls for Urgent Action

An elderly couple living in Gurugram's Ridgewood Estate has been reportedly abandoned by their son, who resides overseas. Despite directives from the Haryana Human Rights Commission to the local administration, residents claim that officials have not reached out to the couple or their representatives.

The couple, aged 96 and 86, endure dire living conditions without adequate support. Neighbors have raised concerns about their welfare, noting frequent groans of distress from their home. The association secretary stated that the community is unaware of personal details, citing only minimal interactions with the son, who handles maintenance payments.

Justice Lalit Batra of HHRC expressed concern over their prolonged suffering, urging immediate medical and social evaluation. The Commission underscores the son's potential legal consequences under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. A report on their status is due by July 2025, yet the district administration remains unresponsive.

(With inputs from agencies.)