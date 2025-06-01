Monsoon's Early Arrival Cools India's Power Demand in May
India's power consumption decreased by over 4% in May 2025, compared to the previous year, due to unseasonal rains and an early monsoon onset. The monsoon reached Kerala on May 24, impacting electricity consumption, especially by cooling appliances. Experts expect steady demand in the upcoming hotter-than-usual months.
India's power consumption dropped by more than 4% in May 2025, primarily attributed to unseasonal rains and the early onset of the monsoon, according to official data.
Last month saw a dip in power demand, recorded at 148.71 billion units, down from 155.15 billion units in the same period the previous year.
Experts believe that the early arrival of the monsoon, which hit the Kerala coast on May 24—eight days earlier than usual—contributed to this decline, affecting electricity consumption, particularly by appliances such as air conditioners and coolers.
