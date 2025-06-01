Monsoon's Early Arrival Cools India's Power Demand in May

India's power consumption dropped by more than 4% in May 2025, primarily attributed to unseasonal rains and the early onset of the monsoon, according to official data.

Last month saw a dip in power demand, recorded at 148.71 billion units, down from 155.15 billion units in the same period the previous year.

Experts believe that the early arrival of the monsoon, which hit the Kerala coast on May 24—eight days earlier than usual—contributed to this decline, affecting electricity consumption, particularly by appliances such as air conditioners and coolers.