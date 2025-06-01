Left Menu

Punjab Reports Historic Surge in GST Collections Amid Robust Fiscal Policies

Punjab saw a 25.31% growth in GST collections in May, reaching Rs 2,006.31 crore, the highest for the month in its history. This reflects strong tax administration and compliance, along with a resilient economic environment fostered by financial reforms. The growth also surpasses the national average.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:30 IST
Punjab Reports Historic Surge in GST Collections Amid Robust Fiscal Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to its fiscal health, Punjab recorded a 25.31% year-on-year increase in net Goods and Service Tax (GST) collections for May, amounting to Rs 2,006.31 crore. This marks the highest GST revenue for the month in the state's history.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema attributed the unprecedented rise to effective tax administration, a robust compliance framework, and the state's resilient economic environment under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership. The increase also notably exceeds the national average GST growth.

Combatting challenges such as border tensions with Pakistan, Punjab took decisive actions against tax evasion, including the verification of bogus firms and uncovering fraudulent transactions. These measures underscore the government's commitment to maintaining financial prudence and reform, further enhancing state revenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025