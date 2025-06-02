Left Menu

BJP and AAP Gear Up for Crucial Gujarat Byelections

The BJP has announced candidates for the Kadi and Visavadar byelections in Gujarat, with Rajendrabhai Chavda and Kiritbhai Patel contesting. The AAP will field Jagdish Chavda and Gopal Italia. Elections are on June 19, 2025, following vacancies from various exits. Vote counting is scheduled for June 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:15 IST
BJP and AAP Gear Up for Crucial Gujarat Byelections
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared its candidates for the upcoming assembly byelections in the Kadi and Visavadar constituencies of Gujarat. Rajendrabhai Daneshwar Chavda will be contesting from Kadi while Kiritbhai Balubhai Patel is set to vie for the Visavadar seat. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has outlined critical dates, including June 2, 2025, as the final day for filing nominations, and June 3 as the date for nomination scrutiny. June 5 marks the deadline to withdraw candidatures. Polling is slated for June 19, and the results will be announced on June 23.

The byelection in Kadi follows the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki in February, whereas Visavadar became vacant after Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai's resignation. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) previously released its list of candidates, with Gujarat AAP chief Isudan Gadhavi announcing Jagdish Chavda for Kadi's Scheduled Caste reserved seat and former state president Gopal Italia for Visavadar.

AAP's campaign features a robust lineup of 40 star campaigners, spearheaded by national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Notable figures include Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi's Atishi, and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, alongside others like Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai. The Election Commission will employ EVMs and VVPATs across all polling stations to ensure transparent elections, with equipment availability assured for a smooth electoral process.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025