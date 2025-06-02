BJP and AAP Gear Up for Crucial Gujarat Byelections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared its candidates for the upcoming assembly byelections in the Kadi and Visavadar constituencies of Gujarat. Rajendrabhai Daneshwar Chavda will be contesting from Kadi while Kiritbhai Balubhai Patel is set to vie for the Visavadar seat. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has outlined critical dates, including June 2, 2025, as the final day for filing nominations, and June 3 as the date for nomination scrutiny. June 5 marks the deadline to withdraw candidatures. Polling is slated for June 19, and the results will be announced on June 23.

The byelection in Kadi follows the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki in February, whereas Visavadar became vacant after Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai's resignation. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) previously released its list of candidates, with Gujarat AAP chief Isudan Gadhavi announcing Jagdish Chavda for Kadi's Scheduled Caste reserved seat and former state president Gopal Italia for Visavadar.

AAP's campaign features a robust lineup of 40 star campaigners, spearheaded by national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Notable figures include Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi's Atishi, and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, alongside others like Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai. The Election Commission will employ EVMs and VVPATs across all polling stations to ensure transparent elections, with equipment availability assured for a smooth electoral process.