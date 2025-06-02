Left Menu

Dollar Dips Amid Tariff Turmoil: Trump's Trade Tug-of-War

The U.S. dollar saw a decline as markets reacted to President Trump's tariff policies, including a proposed increase on steel and aluminum imports. Amid tensions with China and concerns over fiscal policies, the dollar's instability highlights the broader economic implications of U.S. trade decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:38 IST
Dollar Dips Amid Tariff Turmoil: Trump's Trade Tug-of-War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar slid lower on Monday, reversing some gains from last week, as President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies muddied economic waters. The announcement of increased duties on imported steel and aluminum to 50% spurred concerns of inflation and economic deceleration.

In response, China labeled the tariffs as "groundless" and indicated potential retaliatory measures. Meanwhile, talks between Trump's administration and Chinese President Xi Jinping are anticipated to address growing trade tensions soon. The dollar index fell 0.1% to 99.283 as international currencies like the euro and sterling gained slight momentum.

Trump's fluctuating trade policies have left the dollar vulnerable, with previous measures causing significant drops. Despite efforts to mitigate these impacts, fiscal uncertainties, exacerbated by upcoming tax and spending legislation, continue to challenge the greenback's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025