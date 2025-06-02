K Kavitha Spearheads Telangana's Formation Day Celebration Amidst Political Jibes
BRS MLC K Kavitha led the 11th Telangana Formation Day celebrations, highlighting the state's achievements under KCR. Criticizing CM Revanth Reddy, she accused him of neglecting Telangana's martyrs. Meanwhile, Kavitha plans a June 4 protest against a notice to KCR regarding the Kaleshwaram Project.
On the occasion of the 11th Telangana Formation Day, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha took center stage, celebrating the state's significant journey since its inception. Kavitha emphasized the accomplishments of Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who has steered the state to top rankings in several indices over the past decade.
In a sharp critique of Telangana's current political leadership, Kavitha directed her ire towards Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of disregarding the sacrifices of those who fought for Telangana's creation. She alleged that Reddy prioritizes party politics over regional pride, opting for slogans like 'Jai Congress, Jai Sonia Amma' instead of 'Jai Telangana'.
Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at key venues, including the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council. As Telangana marks this milestone, Kavitha announced plans for a 'Maha Dharna' protest on June 4 at Indira Park. This protest is in reaction to the PC Ghose Commission's notice to former Chief Minister KCR concerning the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.
