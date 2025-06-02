Left Menu

Sweet Success: Youth Empowerment through Beekeeping in Himachal Pradesh

Anubhav Sood from Una has transitioned from unemployment to a thriving beekeeping business, reflecting a growing trend in Himachal Pradesh. Inspired by government schemes, he and others have transformed beekeeping into a profitable endeavor, aiding in pollination and generating economic benefits for the region.

Hamirpur | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:37 IST
Anubhav Sood of Una, Himachal Pradesh, turned his passion for beekeeping into a lucrative business. Starting with Rs 1 lakh, his annual earnings now stand at Rs 30 lakh, exemplifying the success many are finding through the Mukhyamantri Madhu Vikas Yojana. Officials report the scheme's benefits extend to unemployed youth and farmers, enhancing pollination and income across the region.

Hailing from Ambota Village, Anubhav provides employment to 10 individuals, inspired by his mother's food processing work. Training fortified his skills, allowing him to start with 25 bee boxes, expanding to 300. His Pahadi Honey brand, offering varieties priced between Rs 500 and Rs 1200 per kilogram, captures the market.

His story is echoed by others like Davinder Thakur, whose beekeeping success bolsters apple orchard productivity, and Gopal Kapoor, who found financial relief through beekeeping. The support from government schemes, training, and financial assistance fuels this thriving sector, promoting self-employment and economic resilience in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

