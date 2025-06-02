Left Menu

Kannada Language Controversy: Political Leaders Weigh In

Tensions rise between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over actor Kamal Haasan's comment suggesting Kannada's origins in Tamil, sparking protests and the ban of his film 'Thug Life'. Karnataka leaders call for calm and harmony amid demands for Haasan's apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:38 IST
Kannada Language Controversy: Political Leaders Weigh In
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged for restraint amid the controversy spurred by Kamal Haasan's remarks connecting Kannada to Tamil. Emphasizing regional harmony, Shivakumar called attention to the need for cooperation between neighboring states.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah critiqued Haasan, highlighting the deep historical roots of Kannada. During a media interaction, he commented on Haasan's apparent lack of awareness regarding the language's history.

The controversy erupted after Haasan suggested Kannada's derivation from Tamil, prompting protests across Karnataka and leading to a ban on his film 'Thug Life'. Haasan stands firm against apologizing, citing faith in democracy and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025