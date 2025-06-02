Kannada Language Controversy: Political Leaders Weigh In
Tensions rise between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over actor Kamal Haasan's comment suggesting Kannada's origins in Tamil, sparking protests and the ban of his film 'Thug Life'. Karnataka leaders call for calm and harmony amid demands for Haasan's apology.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged for restraint amid the controversy spurred by Kamal Haasan's remarks connecting Kannada to Tamil. Emphasizing regional harmony, Shivakumar called attention to the need for cooperation between neighboring states.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah critiqued Haasan, highlighting the deep historical roots of Kannada. During a media interaction, he commented on Haasan's apparent lack of awareness regarding the language's history.
The controversy erupted after Haasan suggested Kannada's derivation from Tamil, prompting protests across Karnataka and leading to a ban on his film 'Thug Life'. Haasan stands firm against apologizing, citing faith in democracy and justice.
