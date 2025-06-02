Domestic Disputes and Violent Crimes Spike in Delhi: A Weekend Review
A weekend in Delhi witnessed alarming crimes, including the brutal stabbing of a woman by her husband's second wife, and the attack on a delivery boy by robbers. Another incident saw a woman strangled allegedly by Dharmendra Kumar. Police investigations are underway for these grievous events.
In a brutal case of domestic strife, a woman was fatally stabbed by her husband's second wife in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. The Delhi Police discovered the victim, identified as Nasbu, with multiple stab wounds.
Authorities confirmed Ansar Khan, the deceased's husband, had two wives, Nasbu and Afasri. While Khan is abroad in Saudi Arabia, the women resided together. No signs of forced entry were found at the crime scene. Afasri and her two children confessed the crime stemmed from familial discord and insecurity.
In another incident, robbers attacked Dharmendra, a 30-year-old delivery boy, in the DBG Road area. Dharmendra was stabbed after resisting an attempt to steal his phone and cash. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the culprits. Meanwhile, Menaka Singh was found strangled in Baljeet Nagar; suspect Dharmendra Kumar is under arrest as investigations proceed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
