Tragic Demand: Luxury Car Leads to Heartbreaking End in Telangana

In a tragic incident in Telangana's Siddipet district, a 21-year-old man is reported to have died by suicide due to his family's inability to afford a luxury car, police have stated.

The incident occurred on May 30 in Chatlapally village, where the man allegedly ingested a pesticide in his agricultural field before informing his parents of his actions. He died during medical treatment on May 31, as per police reports.

Described by authorities as having a history of alcohol addiction and mental instability, the young man had previously argued with his family over luxury demands. The family, unable to meet his wishes due to their financial situation, reportedly faced ongoing conflicts. A case has been filed following a complaint from the deceased's father.