Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar urges Centre's support as Maharashtra objects to Alamatti dam height increase

After the Maharashtra government raised objections to increasing the height of the Alamatti dam, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday appealed to Union Ministers and MPs from Karnataka to safeguard the state's interests. While addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, DK Shivakumar said, "As per the Krishna Tribunal's order, Karnataka can increase the height of the Alamatti dam to 524 meters. Maharashtra, who was quiet when the order was pronounced, suddenly wrote a letter to our CM objecting to it. I appeal to all the Union Ministers and MPs with folded hands to protect the state's interest in this."

Shivakumar said that Fadnavis wrote a letter to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on May 9 stating that the Sangli and Kolhapur districts would face flooding if the dam's height is raised. He added, "Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has written a letter to our CM Siddaramaiah on May 9, raising objections to increasing the height of the Alamatti dam. Stating that Sangli and Kolhapur districts would face flooding if the dam's height is raised, the letter has asked for the re-evaluation of the plan. This letter is a shock to us. Maharashtra had never objected to this project till now. They had not raised any issues when the Tribunal passed its judgement in 2010. Maharashtra had even submitted an affidavit to the Tribunal seeking to increase the height, but it is opposing it all of a sudden."

He said that CM Siddaramaiah will reply to the Maharashtra CM's letter. "This project is our right, as accorded by the Krishna Tribunal. Our CM will give a reply to the letter from the Maharashtra CM. Union Minister V Somanna is part of Union Jal Shakthi ministry. Alamatti project is needed for the state, we don't want friction with our neighbouring state. The cost escalation is very due to delay in this project. We would need Rs 1 lakh crore for land acquisition for this project," he said.

Shivakumar said that Karnataka has been waiting for a Gazette notification to increase the height of Alamatti since 2013 "Flooding in Maharashtra is their internal matter, and they need to fix it. We will meet the PM and the Union Jal Shakthi Minister and put pressure regarding this. Karnataka has been waiting for a Gazette notification for increasing the height of Alamatti since 2013. How long should we wait? We will share the letter from the Maharashtra CM and our reply to that with all our MPs," Shivakumar said. (ANI)

