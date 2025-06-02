Operation Sindoor: RJD MP Manoj Jha writes to PM Modi for special Parliament session

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to call a special session of Parliament to discuss the recent cross-border military operations against Pakistan. In his letter, Jha said the people of India feel they are being "kept in the dark," and deserve clarity on the government's decisions and their broader impact. Jha said citizens are concerned not only about national security but also about what he described as "organised chaos" that is adding to societal divisions.

He listed several key issues that he believes should be addressed in the proposed session, including "foreign interference, media behaviour, the political use of military actions," and the need for a "clearer national security strategy." "I am writing to urge you to convene a special session of the Parliament to discuss the recent cross-border operations against Pakistan, its implications, and the path ahead."

He said citizens demand "transparency, responsiveness, and accountability." He expressed concern over statements by US President Donald Trump, who reportedly claimed credit for mediating peace talks between India and Pakistan.

"The United States President Donald Trump has claimed credit for brokering peace between India and Pakistan no less than twelve times since the operations began. In his social media posts as well as press briefings and public appearances he has described long nights of talks and pressing for full ceasefire agreements. Several newspapers in the US reported that President Trump's sudden announcement followed after days of steady escalation between India and Pakistan and mixed signal from Washington. Who did the US administration reach out to in your government or vice versa? What stand or perspective did India articulate in these discussions? When foreign leaders claim credit for resolving India's security challenges, our country's global standing takes a beating. It undermines our sovereignty," the letter reads. The MP also criticised the "lack of updates given to Indian lawmakers about the operation," contrasting it with briefings given to foreign governments and think tanks. He said this creates an "information gap" where Indian citizens are less informed than international observers.

Jha highlighted how media channels and social media platforms spread "unverified casualty figures" during the conflict, adding to confusion and damaging India's image abroad. "Television anchors declared themselves strategic experts and hosted shouting matches disguised as analysis, a textbook case of the narrowing gap between jingoism and journalism. Social media handles amplified unverified casualty figures before official confirmation. Several media analysts have noted that quickly, there was an explosion of disinformation online during the conflict. This media chaos undermined India's global standing. Foreign audiences watched Indian media prirortise theatrics over accuracy during a serious military crisis," the letter reads

He also accused some leaders from the ruling party of using the military action for political gain, without any accountability. "Some of the leaders from the ruling party contributed through sensationalist statements and partisan commentary. Worse, no disciplinary action followed these bigoted and outrageous comments, indicating they reflected official party strategy rather than individual indiscretion. When governing party leaders mobilise military operations into electoral contexts without consequence, it signals deliberate policy rather than communication failure." He concluded the letter by saying that the government's refusal to hold a special session so far could indicate either a lack of confidence in its version of events or an attempt to avoid scrutiny, both of which, he said, are harmful to the country.

"The government owes the nation a detailed briefing followed by a discussion on operational objectives, strategic outcomes, and future doctrine. Parliament exists precisely for such national importance matters. The government's reluctance so far to convene a special session suggests either lack of self assurance in its own narrative or deliberate obfuscation. Neither serves national interests," the letter reads. On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After India's strike on terror infrastructure, Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and the International Border, as well as attempted drone attacks targeting civilian areas along the border regions. In response, India neutralised Pakistani air defence apparatus, radar infrastructure, and communication centres, and inflicted heavy damage across 11 airbases in Pakistan. After this, on May 10, an understanding on the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

