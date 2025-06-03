UK's Record-Breaking Offshore Wind Auction Vital for 2030 Clean Energy Goals

The next renewable energy auction in Britain needs to achieve unprecedented offshore wind capacity to align with the country's 2030 clean power objectives, warns Darren Davidson, vice president of Siemens Energy UK&I.

Offshore wind is central to Britain's decarbonisation plans for its electricity sector by 2030, aiming for 43-50 gigawatts of capacity from the current 15 GW. This strategy involves holding annual auctions for renewable subsidies, providing a guaranteed minimum price for electricity to drive investments. Last year's auction, AR6, secured contracts for over 5 GW of offshore wind capacity with an investment of 1.5 billion pounds.

For the upcoming AR7 auction, a record 6 GW of offshore wind capacity clearance is necessary to stay on track with 2030 targets, Davidson emphasized at Siemens Gamesa's turbine factory in Hull. The factory, part of Siemens Energy's wind power division, has already installed 10 GW of offshore turbines, contributing significantly to Britain's wind energy landscape.

