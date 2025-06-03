Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Boosts Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana to Aid More Families

The Uttar Pradesh government has expanded the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana by raising the income eligibility limit to Rs 3 lakh. The scheme now provides Rs 1 lakh per couple, benefiting over 1,200 couples in a recent event. Priority is given to marginalized communities.

In a significant policy shift, the Uttar Pradesh government has extended the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana by increasing the annual income eligibility limit to Rs 3 lakh, up from the previous Rs 2 lakh. This strategic adjustment is aimed at encouraging more applications, particularly from both rural and urban settings.

The fiscal empowerment also includes enhanced financial assistance, with the government now allocating Rs 1 lakh per couple under the scheme. This increase was highlighted during a mass marriage event in Gorakhpur on May 27, where 1,200 couples tied the knot in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Preparation for future ceremonies is underway as officials coordinate with local bodies to streamline applicant identification. The scheme prioritizes support for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minorities, and economically weaker sections, making it an essential social welfare initiative for those in need.

