Left Menu

ONGC Faces Financial Strain in Assam Amid Employee Protests

ONGC, India's top oil and gas producer, is encountering financial difficulties in Assam due to low production and a high employee count, while facing protests over suspension of overtime payments. Despite losses, ONGC is dedicating resources to local community projects and maintaining dialogue with employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nazira | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:50 IST
ONGC Faces Financial Strain in Assam Amid Employee Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's leading oil and gas producer, ONGC, disclosed on Tuesday that it is grappling with financial losses in Assam, attributed to decreased production and an extensive workforce. This revelation comes amidst employee protests against the halt of specific overtime payments.

In its defense, ONGC highlighted its commitment to the local community by hiring locally and investing in regional development. The employee demonstration, primarily in response to the overtime payment cessation, remains peaceful but highlights underlying worker grievances.

Despite the financial challenges, ONGC continues its operations and pledges sustained investment in Assam through various Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure development. The company is actively engaging with employee representatives to ensure stability and sustainable operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025