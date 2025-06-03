ONGC Faces Financial Strain in Assam Amid Employee Protests

India's leading oil and gas producer, ONGC, disclosed on Tuesday that it is grappling with financial losses in Assam, attributed to decreased production and an extensive workforce. This revelation comes amidst employee protests against the halt of specific overtime payments.

In its defense, ONGC highlighted its commitment to the local community by hiring locally and investing in regional development. The employee demonstration, primarily in response to the overtime payment cessation, remains peaceful but highlights underlying worker grievances.

Despite the financial challenges, ONGC continues its operations and pledges sustained investment in Assam through various Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure development. The company is actively engaging with employee representatives to ensure stability and sustainable operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)