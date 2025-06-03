ONGC Faces Financial Strain in Assam Amid Employee Protests
ONGC, India's top oil and gas producer, is encountering financial difficulties in Assam due to low production and a high employee count, while facing protests over suspension of overtime payments. Despite losses, ONGC is dedicating resources to local community projects and maintaining dialogue with employees.
- Country:
- India
India's leading oil and gas producer, ONGC, disclosed on Tuesday that it is grappling with financial losses in Assam, attributed to decreased production and an extensive workforce. This revelation comes amidst employee protests against the halt of specific overtime payments.
In its defense, ONGC highlighted its commitment to the local community by hiring locally and investing in regional development. The employee demonstration, primarily in response to the overtime payment cessation, remains peaceful but highlights underlying worker grievances.
Despite the financial challenges, ONGC continues its operations and pledges sustained investment in Assam through various Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure development. The company is actively engaging with employee representatives to ensure stability and sustainable operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ONGC
- Assam
- oil
- gas
- production
- employee
- protest
- CSR
- investment
- community
ALSO READ
BJP's Dilip Ghosh Demands Change Amid West Bengal's Education Protests
Protesters Challenge Restrictions in Thane's Human Chain Demonstration
Fire Halts Production at Kumho Tire's Key Factory
Mamata Banerjee Addresses Controversy Over Teachers' Protest In West Bengal
Protests Erupt Over Unfulfilled Aid Promises to Landslide Survivors