Chad Connection 2030: A $30 Billion Vision for Growth

Chad is setting ambitious goals with its new national development plan, 'Chad Connection 2030', as announced by Finance Minister Tahir Hamid Nguilin. The plan seeks to attract $30 billion in investments aimed at propelling growth in various sectors, including digitalisation and infrastructure.

The initiative is supported by a four-year financial programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth around $630 million, alongside backing from the World Bank. Scheduled to be launched in September in Abu Dhabi, the plan aims to engage investors in critical sectors like roads, electricity, and the digital economy.

Nguilin anticipates an average annual economic growth of 8% between 2025 and 2030. Additionally, he highlighted that the investment would reduce the maternal mortality rate by 50% and double agricultural production, while maintaining the national debt at 32% of GDP. The government also plans to boost mining sector contributions by favoring private sector investments.

