CBI Cracks Down: Rs 7 Crore Assets Seized in DA Case

The CBI court in Ghaziabad ordered the attachment of properties worth over Rs 7 crore linked to an Income Tax official in a disproportionate assets case. The investigation into the accumulated wealth between 2008 and 2018 continues, with related seizures from a separate case in Delhi also under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:49 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Special Judge of the Anti-Corruption CBI Court in Ghaziabad has issued an ad-interim order for the attachment of 14 immovable properties worth over Rs 7 crore. These properties are connected to an alleged Disproportionate Assets (DA) case involving a former Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, according to a statement by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI initiated the case on September 22, 2022, alleging that the officer acquired disproportionate assets while serving in various capacities within Income Tax offices between January 1, 2008, and June 30, 2018. The officer's properties, spread across Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Hardoi, Barabanki, and Goa, are valued at Rs 7.52 crore - significantly more than his known income sources.

In a related case, CBI searches in Delhi targeting a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer resulted in the recovery of substantial assets, including gold, silver, cash, and incriminating documents. The seizure includes papers linked to properties in Delhi, Mumbai, and Punjab. Both investigations remain ongoing as authorities assess the full extent of the assets.

