Wall Street Rises Amid U.S.-China Trade Progress; Investors Await Jobs Report

U.S. stocks advanced as investors considered progress in U.S.-China tariff talks and adjusted expectations before a key employment report. All major indexes rose, with the Nasdaq leading after signs of possible Trump-Xi trade discussions. The global economy shows signs of slowing, prompting cautious investor behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 01:09 IST
Wall Street stocks surged on Tuesday as optimism grew over U.S.-China trade negotiations. Investors are eyeing progress in ongoing tariff talks and using the opportunity to position themselves ahead of a pivotal employment report due Friday.

The leading U.S. indexes posted gains, with the Nasdaq buoyed by potential discussions between President Trump and China's Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, global economic forecasts have been dialed back amid rising trade tensions, as organizations warn of slowed growth and increased protectionism.

While investors have turned their attention to the upcoming U.S. jobs report, which is expected to show modest job creation, the global economic landscape remains challenging. Gold prices fell amidst a strengthening dollar, further reflecting market sentiments.

