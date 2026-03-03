U.S. Middle East Moves Shake China's Diplomatic Balance Before Trump-Xi Summit

Recent U.S. military actions in the Middle East have posed diplomatic dilemmas for China, led by Xi Jinping, as tensions mount before his anticipated meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. This follows the recent capture of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and the killing of Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei through coordinated U.S.-Israeli efforts.

While the planned Beijing summit will primarily discuss trade issues, Trump's assertive military stance has put Xi in a challenging position, leaving analysts to question China's potential responses to disrupted oil supplies and global instability.

The situation highlights China's economic vulnerabilities, as it heavily relies on Middle Eastern oil, particularly from Iran. With Trump's aggressive measures, Beijing is urged to reassess its global strategies and alliances in light of U.S.-led interventions, affecting both regional and international power dynamics.