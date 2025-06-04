Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Notorious Gang Members in Dramatic Encounters

The Delhi Police Special Cell apprehended a shooter from the Bhau gang after a shootout in Begumpur. Deepak, linked to a murder case in Rohtak, was injured and captured. Two other criminals were caught in separate encounters in South East Delhi, marking a significant police success.

Visuals from the spot (Photo: Screengrab of the video shared by Delhi Police) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell captured a shooter linked to the infamous Bhau gang during a dramatic encounter near Begumpur on Tuesday night. The accused, named Deepak, was shot in the leg during a brief gunfight and subsequently arrested, officials reported.

Delhi Police revealed that Deepak was a prime suspect in a murder investigation in Haryana's Rohtak, evading capture for weeks. Acting on a tip-off about his presence in North Delhi, the Special Cell laid a strategic trap. Upon being intercepted, Deepak opened fire, prompting the police to respond in self-defense, ultimately leading to his apprehension.

Post-arrest, authorities recovered a stolen motorbike and a country-made pistol along with live ammunition from Deepak. This arrest follows previous successful operations where police nabbed two criminals in separate standoffs in South East Delhi. Both operations underscore the ongoing crackdown on crime, with investigations continuing.

