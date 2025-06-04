Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Climb Amid Rate Cut Speculations

Euro zone bond yields edged up slightly following prior declines. Complacent inflation reports strengthened expectations for an ECB rate cut. The ECB has reduced rates seven times since June. Germany's 10-year yield rose slightly, and the Dutch yield increased by 2 bps following political shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:12 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Climb Amid Rate Cut Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Euro zone bond yields experienced a slight rise on Wednesday, following declines from the previous day. This movement was sparked by positive inflation data that reinforced expectations for a future rate reduction by the European Central Bank (ECB).

Consumer price inflation within the euro area slowed to 1.9% in May, down from April's rate of 2.2%, reaching the ECB's target for the first time since October. The Central Bank has already implemented 7 rate cuts since June last year, with another cut anticipated in Thursday's meeting.

Germany's 10-year yield, the euro area's benchmark, rose slightly to 2.52%, up from Tuesday's low of 2.485%. Meanwhile, political instability in the Netherlands pushed their 10-year yield up by 2 bps, and Italy's yield stabilized at 3.5%.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025