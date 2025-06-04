Euro Zone Bond Yields Climb Amid Rate Cut Speculations
Euro zone bond yields edged up slightly following prior declines. Complacent inflation reports strengthened expectations for an ECB rate cut. The ECB has reduced rates seven times since June. Germany's 10-year yield rose slightly, and the Dutch yield increased by 2 bps following political shifts.
Euro zone bond yields experienced a slight rise on Wednesday, following declines from the previous day. This movement was sparked by positive inflation data that reinforced expectations for a future rate reduction by the European Central Bank (ECB).
Consumer price inflation within the euro area slowed to 1.9% in May, down from April's rate of 2.2%, reaching the ECB's target for the first time since October. The Central Bank has already implemented 7 rate cuts since June last year, with another cut anticipated in Thursday's meeting.
Germany's 10-year yield, the euro area's benchmark, rose slightly to 2.52%, up from Tuesday's low of 2.485%. Meanwhile, political instability in the Netherlands pushed their 10-year yield up by 2 bps, and Italy's yield stabilized at 3.5%.
