SPO Nabbed for Drug Peddling in Udhampur as J&K Police Intensifies Crackdown

Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended a Special Police Officer (SPO) for drug trafficking in Udhampur. Officials recovered 5.64 grams of heroin-like substance from Vishal Singh during a routine check. This arrest comes amid broader efforts to curb subversive elements in the region, with recent detentions under the Public Safety Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:13 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have apprehended a Special Police Officer (SPO) stationed at the District Police Lines (DPL) Udhampur on charges of drug peddling. The officer, identified as Vishal Singh, was arrested during a routine police inspection in the Phangyal area of Udhampur town, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The arrest occurred when a team from the Udhampur Police Station, led by the Station House Officer (SHO), was conducting a patrolling and checking operation. Singh was intercepted when he attempted to evade the police. Upon frisking, authorities found 5.64 grams of a heroin-like substance in his possession. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

This crackdown is part of a broader initiative by J&K Police to dismantle criminal infrastructures. Recently, Srinagar Police detained five terror associates under the Public Safety Act for subversive activities. Despite previous arrests and being granted bail, these individuals remained involved in anti-national activities. This continuous policing effort underscores the commitment to maintaining regional security and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

