PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Jammu & Kashmir: A Leap for Infrastructure

On June 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a significant visit to Jammu and Kashmir, inaugurating vital infrastructure projects. Key among them are the Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, and India's first cable-stayed rail bridge at Anji. This visit underscores Modi's commitment to rail development in the region.

The Chenab bridge stands 359 meters above the river and spans 1,315 meters, designed to endure extreme conditions. The connectivity improvements facilitated by the Vande Bharat trains will significantly cut travel time between Katra and Srinagar to about 3 hours. Meanwhile, the Anji Bridge will navigate India's challenging terrains effectively.

The Prime Minister's visit also includes the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, at a massive Rs 43,780 crore, aiming to connect the Kashmir Valley seamlessly to the rest of India. Additionally, new road projects, including the Rafiabad to Kupwara NH-701 expansion and the Shopian bypass, will enhance mobility. Each effort reflects a strategic national integration vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)