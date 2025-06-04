Left Menu

PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Jammu & Kashmir: A Leap for Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 6 to inaugurate major projects like the Chenab bridge and Anji bridge. He will also initiate Vande Bharat trains and various road projects, marking a substantial boost to the region's connectivity and economic integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 13:11 IST
PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Jammu & Kashmir: A Leap for Infrastructure
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: X/@BJP4India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On June 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a significant visit to Jammu and Kashmir, inaugurating vital infrastructure projects. Key among them are the Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, and India's first cable-stayed rail bridge at Anji. This visit underscores Modi's commitment to rail development in the region.

The Chenab bridge stands 359 meters above the river and spans 1,315 meters, designed to endure extreme conditions. The connectivity improvements facilitated by the Vande Bharat trains will significantly cut travel time between Katra and Srinagar to about 3 hours. Meanwhile, the Anji Bridge will navigate India's challenging terrains effectively.

The Prime Minister's visit also includes the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, at a massive Rs 43,780 crore, aiming to connect the Kashmir Valley seamlessly to the rest of India. Additionally, new road projects, including the Rafiabad to Kupwara NH-701 expansion and the Shopian bypass, will enhance mobility. Each effort reflects a strategic national integration vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025