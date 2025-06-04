Left Menu

YouTuber Linked to Espionage Network Sent to Police Custody

Mohali court remands YouTuber Jasbir Singh to three-day police custody for alleged connections to a Pakistani espionage network. Singh, linked with PIO Shakir and Haryana-based Jyoti Malhotra, attended sensitive events in India and Pakistan. Investigations reveal espionage activities and efforts to conceal them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:11 IST
YouTuber Linked to Espionage Network Sent to Police Custody
Youtuber Jasbir Singh produced in Mohali court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Mohali court on Wednesday placed YouTuber Jasbir Singh, identified as a part of a Pakistani espionage network, under a three-day police detention. This development was confirmed by State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pawan Sharma.

Jasbir Singh, who manages the YouTube channel 'Jaan Mahal,' allegedly collaborated with PIO Shakir, also known as Jutt Randhawa, involved in a terror-driven espionage ring. Significantly, Singh was in close communication with Jyoti Malhotra, a Haryana-based YouTuber already detained for espionage, alongside Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, a former official of the Pakistani High Commission.

Investigators have uncovered that Singh participated in the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi, invited by Danish, where he interacted with Pakistani military officials. His trips to Pakistan in 2020, 2021, and 2024 and the presence of numerous Pakistan-based contacts in his electronic devices intensify suspicions. Following the arrest of Malhotra, Singh attempted to erase all evidence of communications with these individuals. An FIR has been lodged at SSOC, Mohali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025