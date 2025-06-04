YouTuber Linked to Espionage Network Sent to Police Custody

A Mohali court on Wednesday placed YouTuber Jasbir Singh, identified as a part of a Pakistani espionage network, under a three-day police detention. This development was confirmed by State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pawan Sharma.

Jasbir Singh, who manages the YouTube channel 'Jaan Mahal,' allegedly collaborated with PIO Shakir, also known as Jutt Randhawa, involved in a terror-driven espionage ring. Significantly, Singh was in close communication with Jyoti Malhotra, a Haryana-based YouTuber already detained for espionage, alongside Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, a former official of the Pakistani High Commission.

Investigators have uncovered that Singh participated in the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi, invited by Danish, where he interacted with Pakistani military officials. His trips to Pakistan in 2020, 2021, and 2024 and the presence of numerous Pakistan-based contacts in his electronic devices intensify suspicions. Following the arrest of Malhotra, Singh attempted to erase all evidence of communications with these individuals. An FIR has been lodged at SSOC, Mohali.

