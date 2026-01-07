Left Menu

Sensex Set to Soar: Client Associates' 2026 Projection

Wealth management firm Client Associates forecasts the BSE Sensex to hit 93,918 by December 2026, emphasizing the importance of gold and silver as portfolio diversifiers amidst global uncertainties. The firm manages over $7 billion in assets and highlights shifting market dynamics towards fundamentals-driven opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst elevated equity valuations and persistent global uncertainties, wealth management firm Client Associates (CA) has projected a significant climb in the BSE's benchmark Sensex to 93,918 by December 2026. This projection underscores the critical role of gold and silver as stable portfolio diversifiers.

In CA's annual equity assessment for 2026, the firm emphasizes the increasing strategic importance of commodities like gold and silver in a volatile market climate. The firm manages over USD 7 billion for more than 1,100 high-net-worth individuals.

Precious metals such as gold and silver thrived in 2025, buoyed by factors including a weaker dollar and geopolitical shifts. CA anticipates a market shift towards selective opportunities based on fundamentals amidst global uncertainties and elevated valuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

