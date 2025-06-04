Justice Demanded: Muzaffarpur Rape-Murder Sparks Outrage

In a fervent plea for justice, Union Minister Chirag Paswan has urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ensure the harshest penalties for those implicated in the Muzaffarpur rape-murder tragedy that has left the state reeling. Pointing to glaring failures within Bihar's law enforcement and healthcare systems, Paswan's call for action extends beyond the criminals responsible, encompassing negligent medical personnel at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The heartbreaking incident, involving the gang rape and attempted murder of a 9-year-old Dalit girl, underscores severe systemic breakdowns. According to Paswan, the young victim's ordeal was compounded by a tragic delay in treatment, as she was forced to wait six grueling hours in an ambulance outside the hospital before desperately needed care was administered. Tragically, despite her struggle for survival over six days, she succumbed to her injuries on June 1.

Paswan condemned the PMCH staff's failure to act, labeling it a grievous breach of humanity and legality. He demanded prompt arrests and severe punishment for all rapists involved in the atrocity while advocating for a comprehensive judicial investigation into PMCH's failures. As Bihar's political landscape heats up ahead of the forthcoming elections, this case has become a focal point of public and political scrutiny.