Currency Markets React as U.S.-China Trade Tensions Escalate

The dollar saw instability against major currencies on Wednesday, influenced by President Trump's tariff talks with China and other significant trading partners. This financial uncertainty coincided with looming economic data that could further sway market sentiments.

The Trump administration has set a deadline for countries to submit their top trade proposals, with new steel and aluminum tariffs having taken effect. The White House anticipates a call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as tensions have risen following allegations of breached tariff agreements.

Currency movements were marked in global markets, with the Swiss franc edging higher and the euro and sterling showing little change. Focus also turned to Japan's monetary policy and Canada's interest rate decisions, while South Korea's election outcomes contributed to the won's strengthening. All these elements shaped financial strategies amid prolonged trade debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)